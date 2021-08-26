WhatsApp can allow reactions in messages, such as emojis on Instagram – 25/08/2021

WhatsApp should soon allow you to react to messages sent by your contacts, according to information from the news site WABetaInfo, which tends to anticipate news and settle rumors about the app.

According to the website, this will be the first in a series of new changes promoted by WhatsApp. A reaction to a message is usually done through an emoji (like a heart, for example), which helps to express how the recipient felt when they received it.

On Instagram and Messenger, which are two platforms that also belong to Facebook, it is already possible to issue this type of reaction, but on WhatsApp the function does not yet exist.

According to WABetaInfo, there is no forecast for the release of the reactions yet, but they may soon appear in versions for Android, iOS and even the web version.

💣 WhatsApp is working on message reactions! Are you ready to end a conversation by placing a reaction? 😆

This feature will be available in a future update for Android and iOS.https://t.co/stPzJLUbNz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 25, 2021

Therefore, if the person who receives a reaction is using the outdated version of WhatsApp, the application will send a message indicating that they must do an update to be able to access the news.

The message is the only image obtained by WABetaInfo related to reactions, so we will have to wait a little longer until we see which emojis will be present in WhatsApp reactions. Even the beta version of the app still doesn’t have the feature.