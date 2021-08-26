WhatsApp launches transfer tool between Android and iOS

Transferring files between cell phones seems trivial, simple to do with current technology. You’ve probably already been there, already transferred conversations, photos and apps from one smartphone to another. In fact, it’s simple when you have devices with the same operating system. If you’re moving from an Android phone to start using iOS, things aren’t so easy. The opposite is also true.

One of the biggest challenges is when it comes to recovering conversations within WhatsApp. After all, application backup is only supported on devices with the same operating system. If you can’t wait to use your new device, something new was announced this week.

Last week, WhatsApp reported that a new feature will be implemented. The update promises to facilitate conversation transfers between Android and iOS phones. The platform itself admitted that this is one of the most frequent requests among users.

News arrives in the coming weeks

According to the company, the new function will be released from the next few weeks. Android devices will be the first to receive the service on Samsung Galaxy line devices. You will need Android 10 or newer.

However, WhatsApp has guaranteed that the change will affect Apple’s smartphones as well. So don’t worry if you use iOS, your time will come. Incidentally, the implementation of the feature must be carried out gradually for the messenger’s user base.

Messages remain encrypted

The new migration tool also ensures that the security of personal data will be maintained. Messages will remain encrypted end-to-end. This, by the way, is one of the factors that delayed the creation of the resource. It’s not that simple to maintain this feature across different operating systems.

“We are excited to be able to securely facilitate the transfer of WhatsApp conversation history from one operating system to another for the first time. This has been one of the most requested features by users for years and WhatsApp has worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it.” That’s what Sandeep Paruchuri, Product Manager at WhatsApp, said.