When does Farm 13 start? See participant list and release date · TV News

Commanded by Adriane Galisteu, A Fazenda 13 opens on 14 September. This week, Record has already closed the cast and defined the complete list with the 21 participants who will be confined at the headquarters in Itapecerica da Serra. The names are still kept confidential, but the TV news discovered celebrities who have a high chance of joining the program in 2021.

The ex-BBB Arcrebiano de Araújo, Bil, asked for Globo’s release to settle with Record in time to participate in his third reality show in less than ten months. The model contract was still in effect with the audience leader due to No Limite 5.

Candidate for Miss Butt 2017, Liziane Gutierrez is another one who should compete for the R$ 1.5 million prize in A Fazenda 13. She reappeared in the media this year when she was caught at a clandestine party, with 500 people, and verbally assaulted Federal Deputy Alexandre Frota and the police officers who raided the site.

Lary Bottino also entered Record’s radar, but Anitta’s former friend is not on the first team; she’s just one of the cast’s reserves and will only enter the reality show if there are dropouts until the premiere. The digital influencer gained projection in MTV’s De Vacation with the Ex, in the same season that revealed Tati Dias and Jhenyfer Dulz, a Bifão — both ex-peoas.

Also on the list of possible cast members for A Fazenda 13 are Fernanda Medrado and Dynho Alves, who had a short spell at Power Couple Brasil 5. Tati Minerato, Erasmo Viana, Tati Quebra Barraco and ex-player Rycharlisson are other top celebrities. Tiago Piquilo, the country singer who recently underwent penile enlargement surgery, is also expected to compete for R$1.5 million.

Gabi Martins, a singer who became famous when she joined the Big Brother Brasil 20, was a right name, but she should no longer appear on the Record program. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the replacement will be Erika Schneider, former dancer of Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021).

New presenter of The Farm 13

A difference in the 2021 season of the reality of Record will be the presentation. For the first time, a woman will take on the attraction. With morale after her good performance on Power Couple Brasil 5, Adriane Galisteu was chosen to take over the channel’s highest-rated program.

The Farm has already had Britto Jr., Roberto Justus, Rodrigo Faro (in a summer edition) and Marcos Mion as commanders. Despite the good performance, Mion was dismissed by Record at the beginning of the year, after internal wear and tear with the company’s top management. He is currently hired by Globo and Netflix.

This year, 21 famous people will be confined in Itapecerica da Serra, and the reality will feature 94 episodes, shown every day on Record. Extra content will be shown on Record News and on digital platforms. Fazenda 13 will be shown in the time slot that is currently occupied by Ilha Record, which is in the final stretch.

