where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Fluminense and Atlético-MG face off this Thursday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Nilton Santos, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

After tying 1-1 in the second (23rd) by Brasileirão, the two teams face each other again in the national knockout.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast on SportTV and Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

stadium and time

The duel takes place at the Nilton Santos Stadium, without an audience due to the care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 9.30 pm.

lineups

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Fred. Technician: Bookmark.

Atlético-MG: Everson; Guga, Rever, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Zaracho and Nacho; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk. Technician: Cuca.

Embezzlement:

Fluminense will not have Hudson and Ganso, injured, nor Cazares, who already played in the Copa do Brasil for Corinthians. Reinforcement hired last week, Jhon Arias is released, as well as Nonato, who did not play any match for Internacional in this competition.

Atlético-MG will not have Mariano and Jair, who left the game against River Plate before the end and will be preserved, as well as Diego Costa, who is still not regularized.

Arbitration:

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA/RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Michel Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Latest results

The two teams faced each other on the second (23rd), for the Brasileirão, and drew 1-1.