where to watch, time and lineup

This Wednesday (25/08), there is a first game for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. O Athletic-PR receive the saints, at the Arena da Baixada, from 7pm Brasília time. After this confrontation, the return match will only take place on September 14, according to the CBF schedule. That’s because some players were selected for the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers.

O Drilling arrives from a defeat against Corinthians last Sunday, but motivated by the classification in the Sudamericana when they beat LDU Quito by 4 x 2. In the Copa do Brasil, the team entered the third phase and managed to succeed against Avaí, drawing away home in 1 x 1 and then winning 1 x 0 playing in Baixada.

Then, they beat Atlético-GO in the round of 16, when they won the first leg by 2 x 1 at home and, on the return, drew 2 x 2 at the opponent’s house. already the Fish comes from an elimination at Sudamericana, when they lost to Libertad do Paraguay by 1 x 0. In Brasileirão, they are 11th place and, in the last round, drew 2 x 2 with Internacional.

The team has focused on the Copa do Brasil this season and is looking to qualify.

Where to watch Athletico-PR x Santos

The match takes place at 19:00 at the Arena da Baixada. It will be broadcast on Premiere FC and SportTV.

Probable lineups Athletico-PR x Santos

Athletic-PR

Hurricane, led by Portuguese coach António Oliveira, will have some important players in this match. However, it won’t count on striker Bissoli, who has already played for Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil this season. The coach will be able to count on the lateral Marcinho and the steering wheel Richard.

The tactical scheme adopted remains 4-3-3. The likely lineup of the technician will be as follows:

Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Richard, Christian and David Terans; Nikão, Carlos Eduardo (Jader) and Renato Kayzer.

saints

Coach Fernando Diniz’s Peixe, on the other hand, comes to the field with an important embezzlement, which is midfielder Camacho. The team, therefore, will have changes in lineup and tactical scheme. The coach intends to act in a 4-2-4 scheme with Marcos Guilherme and Gabriel Pirani more in the middle.

The lineup for this game will likely be as follows:

João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan; Jean Mota, Sánchez, Pirani and Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Arbitration Athletic-PR x Santos

The main referee is Marcelo de Lima Henrique from Rio de Janeiro, with Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano as assistants.

The fourth referee is Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus and the video referee is Rodrigo Nunes de Sá, who is also from Rio de Janeiro.