Whindersson Nunes responds to a message from Chay Suede 2 years later and jokes: ”I was sleeping”

Whindersson Nunes responds direct sent by Chay Suede in July 2019, inviting the comedian to boxing training

Whindersson Nunes (26) replied to a message you received from Chay Suede (29) 2 years later!

The comedian amused followers by showing the actor’s message sent in July 2019, when the husband of Laura Neiva (27) and father of Mary (1), invited the comedian to a boxing workout.

In his Instagram Stories, Whindersson shared a screenshot of their conversation.

“Brother, are you living in São Paulo? Let’s train. I know you’re strong in boxing. Let’s go! Hug.”, said Chay.

“Yes I am, man. It was bad. I was sleeping, I woke up now”, joked the comedian when answering, adding that “has this problem”. Chay kept the invitation standing: “Hahahahahahaha 2 years late, but ok. Let’s do it!”.

