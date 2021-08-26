with an own goal for cover at the end of overtime, Shakhtar eliminates Monaco and qualifies for the group stage

In an exciting match played this Wednesday afternoon, Shakhtar Donetsk and Monaco faced each other for the return of the last stage of the qualifiers of the Champions League. The first leg, finished 1-0 for the Ukrainians, forced the Principality team to leave for the game. The visitors came to open two of advantage, but took the tie with an own goal, in the final stretch of extra time.

The first half was of absolute control of Monaco. Under the feet of shirt 10 and captain Ben Yedder, already in the first stage, the team reached the two goals it needed to move ahead in the aggregate.

The first one came out in the 19th minute. Ben Yedder took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound inside the penalty area and sent it inside. Shortly after, at 39, the forward received a great cross from Brazilian full-back Caio Henrique and scored the second.

In the final stage, Shakhtar came back better and scored another goal with Brazilian participation. Alan Patrick crossed and Marlos, born in Brazil, but naturalized Ukrainian, left everything the same in the aggregate.

At the end of extra time, at 9 in the second half, when everything indicated that the match would go to penalties, Mykhaylo Mudryk made a move on the left and crossed back. The ball deflected on defender Aguillar and covered the goalkeeper, who had nothing to do. Now the Ukrainian team is waiting for the Uefa draw, this Thursday, to meet their opponents in the Champions League group stage.

Stanislav Vedmid/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Also this Wednesday, the RB Leipzig confirmed their place in the group stage after beating Brondby, Denmark, away from home, 2-1. The first leg, in Germany, ended in another victory, 2-1 for the hosts.

Dynamo Zagreb and Sheriff Tiraspol also faced each other. The Moldovan team won the first leg by 3-0, in Croatia, and qualified after a 0-0 draw, at home, on Wednesday. With the result, the team is the first to represent the small European country in the history of the Champions League.