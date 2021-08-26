Without a club since July, midfielder is offered to Inter and Santos and has Deco as manager

This Wednesday morning (25), Thiago Galhardo was made official as a new reinforcement of the Celtic of Vigo, gives Spain. The attacking midfielder would have been a special request from Edward Coudet, with whom he lived his best phase in the Inter. On social networks, shirt 17 said goodbye and thanked the fans for their support.

“I have no words to measure how important it was, is, and will continue to be this club in my career and in my life. It was at Inter that I reached my peak and where I fulfilled my big dream as a boy, which was to wear the Brazilian national team jersey”, he wrote.

Now, in attack, aguirre has only 2 scorers: Yuri Alberto and warrior. The problem is that both received polls and can leave, leaving the Inter without many options in attack. Some attackers have been offered and speculated, but there is still no other name like “plan C” on the radar.

Photo: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images



According to the journalist Lucas Costa, one more player was offered, only this time for midfield. Its about Philip Augustus, from the base of the Bahia and who went through teams like Benfica, Sporting Braga and river bird.

the agent of Philip is none other than deco, ace of Portugal, Fluminense, Barcelona and several other teams. The 28-year-old has been without a club since early July. in addition to the Inter, the steering wheel would also have been offered to the saints, who gave several “hats” in Colorado in this transfer window – including Lacquer, Leo Baptistão and possibly Miguel.