Without a Porsche, Gugu’s daughter calls a car worth at least R$210,000 a ‘thing’ | Pop & Art

Sofia Liberato, daughter of Gugu Liberato, complained that her aunt, Aparecida de Fátima Liberato Caetano, did not allow her to buy a Porsche, the car she “dreamed about”.

The statement was given in a video of the process that was leaked on Wednesday (25) and reverberated on social networks, because the 17-year-old daughter of the presenter was not satisfied with the car she bought.

She has a Dodge Charger in her garage, which is sold in the United States for prices ranging from $30,000 to $82,000. The starting value of the vehicle, in reais, is R$ 160 thousand, but it can reach R$ 426 thousand.

The line, which is not sold in Brazil, has seven models. According to the brand’s advisory, the “Thing” — nickname given by Sofia to her vehicle —, worth at least US$40,300, equivalent to R$211 thousand.

“I present to you the “thing”. My new car. I just have to thank God,” stated Sofia in a May post this year.

In the video of the process, the daughter of the presenter who died in November 2019 talks exactly about the issue with the car. She is with her twin sister Marina. (Read more about the family fight below.).

“I asked my aunt for the Porsche I always dreamed of having. She said she spoke to the prosecutor and she said I couldn’t have this car because it was too luxurious for a 17 year old. have also because it was very expensive. I found it very strange and looked for a cheaper car. In the end, I ended up buying a car at half the price of the one I wanted.”

Gugu died after a domestic accident at home in Orlando, USA, in which he hit his head. Since then, the presenter’s family has been involved in a legal dispute over inheritance and assets.

Sofia lives with her sister and mother Rose Miriam in Orlando, USA.

Gugu Liberato’s daughters accuse their aunt, Aparecida de Fátima Liberato Caetano, of lying about matters involving the inheritance left by their father, Gugu Liberato.

In a video released on Wednesday (25), Sofia and Marina also defend their mother, who is fighting to have a stable relationship recognized as the presenter, and say that the aunt did not let them buy the car they wanted, a Porsche. According to the lawyer representing the twins, Nelson Wilians, the video published on Wednesday (25) by the website Metrópoles was “unduly leaked” and was not made in an interview, but as part of the presenter’s inventory process.

“They did not give an interview to any media outlet, nor will they. The recording was made directly to the Court and is part of the Inventory process that is proceeding in secrecy of justice. Therefore, the video was improperly leaked to the press and the facts will be investigated in the appropriate sphere,” Wilians said in a note sent by his press office to the G1.

what they say in the video

In the video of about 18 minutes, the sisters say that their aunt Aparecida de Fátima Liberato Caetano lies about documents involving the inheritance process. They also claim that their brother, João, is being manipulated by their aunt and accuse their former lawyers of lying.

In addition, Sofia and Marina defend their mother and say that she had a stable relationship with her father, something contested by Aparecida and the family’s lawyers.

Wanted by G1, the press office said that it does not comment on matters in secret of justice.

The twins also complain about the amounts transferred monthly by the aunt. They say that brother and grandmother receive more.

“I asked her for a raise of two thousand [dólares], and she was already saying that it was absurd to earn two thousand, since it’s not even close to what we have. Not even close to what she takes a month to pay our bills,” says Sofia.

“We managed to at least increase it to a thousand (dollars) a month”, completes Marina.

Sofia complains that her aunt didn’t let her buy the car she wanted.

"I asked my aunt for the Porsche I always dreamed of having. She said she spoke to the prosecutor and she said I couldn't have this car because it was too luxurious for a 17 year old. also because it was very expensive. I found it very strange and looked for a cheaper car. In the end, I ended up buying a car at half the price of the one I wanted."

They also ask for an audit to understand how the process is and the values ​​moved from the beginning.

The millionaire inheritance left by Gugu has been the target of family disputes since the presenter’s death. In his will, Gugu divided his fortune allotting:

75% for the three children

25% remaining for the five nephews

Without being mentioned in the document, Rose Miriam fights in court to prove that she had a stable relationship with the presenter, and be entitled, in addition to the pension, to half of the assets built by him during the period they were together.

Rose and Gugu have had a lot of pictures together over the years. There are images of travels and public appearances on social media and in the press.

In the video, the daughters maintain that the mother does not care about the heritage, but wants the relationship to be recognized and given value in order to live. In an interview with Fantástico at the end of last year, Rose Miriam said she doesn’t want to take anything that belongs to her children. Watch the video below:

