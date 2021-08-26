Woman drowns after broadcasting flood live on social media

A woman from Tennessee, United States, drowned during a flood, shortly after broadcasting the flood live on social media on Saturday (21). According to local media, Linda Almond, 55, was at home in Waverly when she was swept away by the current.

“Well, if anyone is seeing me on Facebook, we’re being flooded right now in Waverly, Tennessee. It’s really scary,” Linda said on the live stream. In the images, it is possible to see the current dragging various objects along the street.

A short time later, a male voice, probably the son, speaks to Linda. “I think something hit the side of the house,” he commented. “Oh my God. Oh my God,” Linda replied, before the video was interrupted.

According to local media, Linda and son would have climbed on the roof of the house when the water began to invade the property. However, the roof gave way and the two were swept away by the current. Linda’s son managed to be rescued alive, but the mother did not survive. Also according to local media, at least 22 people died in the region, due to the floods.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach