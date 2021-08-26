Woman is prohibited from going to zoo after having a ‘love affair’ with chimpanzee

A woman who says “loving” a chimpanzee was forbidden to visit it in a zoo in Antwerp (Belgium).

the two used “kiss” and exchange waves for a glass wall during Adie Timmermans’ weekly visits to Chita’s precinct. There was never physical contact between the two.

Adie kisses Cheetah through glass wall Photo: Reproduction/ATV

But after visiting the old chimpanzee for years, Adie heard from the direction that the animal needs to focus on socializing with its own species at the Antwerp Zoo.

“The problem is, I’m having an affair with a chimpanzee”, Adie explained in an interview with local broadcaster ATV, being quite upset about the ban.

“I love this animal, and it loves me. I don’t have anything else. Why do you want to take this away from me?”, she continued.

Chita lives in zoo in Belgium Photo: Reproduction/ATV

Adie Timmermans cries after being banned from visiting zoo Photo: Reproduction/ATV

The improbable “romance” made headlines in Belgium because the zoo is trying to end the “relationship” that has lasted four years.

According to the zoo management, because of the “relationship” with Adie, Cheetah is being avoided by other chimpanzees. Experts believe that the ape would be happier if he spent more time socializing with them than with humans.

“Actually, they leave him (Cheetah) aside”, explained the curator, Sarah Lafaut. “They are social animals. They seek social contact and play with each other. If they are continually busy with visitors, they have nothing to do while the visitors are gone, they just sit by themselves, and, for a social animal, this is absolutely not good for your well-being”, she added.

Cheetah grew up as domestic animal, but it was delivered to the zoo when its owners could no longer take care of it and it got too big. He was also involved in fights at the zoo and didn’t adapt well with other chimpanzees.