Would Guardiola train Cruzeiro? Technician responds and has fun

the technician of the Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, was asked this Wednesday (25) whether he would train the cruise. The question was asked during an XP Investimentos event, in which the coach was invited.

Guardiola laughed when receiving the question, but answered and joked: “Surely he’s a fan of Cruzeiro (who asked the question). It certainly is.”

The head of XP’s Investment Bank, Pedro Mesquita, is from Cruzeiro and was the author of the question to Guardiola. “I’m just going to answer a request from some friends who asked me, in the end, to make you a proposal, so that one day, you can train the biggest club in Brazil, Cruzeiro Esporte Clube”, he said. Pedro even helps the Minas Gerais club in its search for an investor.

The City coach participated in a table about the challenges of sport and life. He also promoted the lecture “Building a winning team”. Expert XP started last Tuesday (23rd) and continues until next Thursday (26).

In addition to playing with the question asked by Cruzeiro, Guardiola spoke about the next steps in his career, says he wants to train the national team and told what he thinks of Brasil de Tite.

Pep Guardiola at Manchester City’s Premier League match Getty Images

With City’s search for a center forward, the coach also argued and joked about the possibility of having two great names of Brazilian players from the past in the Citzens: Romário or Ronaldo.

Expert XP is a free online event that covers topics related to politics, economics, technology, finance and entrepreneurship.