Xuxa participates in the premiere of Luciano Huck's new show

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
The presenter Xuxa Meneghel will be present at the debut of Luciano Huck in charge of “Domingão” (TV Globo), on September 5th. Xuxa would have received an invitation from Huck and accepted.

The information was disclosed by Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed to the UOL by the presenter’s advice.

Luciano will leave the “Caldeirão”, which he commanded for 20 years and will take over as Faustão. Until this month, the space on Globo’s grid was commanded by Tiago Leifert in “Super Dança dos Famosos”.

In February this year, Xuxa visited Huck in “Caldeirão” and his past! The presenter participated in the painting and saw the house she lives in her childhood reconstituted.

Xuxa returned to the Rio station after being on RecordTV. She participated in an interview with “Lady Night”, by Tatá Werneck” and gave an interview to “Fantástico”.

She will participate again in the program in an interview with Renata Capucci. The journalist herself published a photo with Xuxa and announced the conversation for next Sunday (29).

The presenter’s staff did not comment on an alleged contract by Xuxa to command the Brazilian version of RuPaul’s Drag Race Brasil, only that Xuxa has “several projects, some already disclosed and others in secrecy, still under negotiation”.

The queen of the short ones will also participate in “Se Joga”, with Fernanda Gentil. The program will be terminated from the schedule.

