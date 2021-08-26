Xuxa participates in the premiere of Luciano Huck’s new show

The presenter Xuxa Meneghel will be present at the debut of Luciano Huck in charge of “Domingão” (TV Globo), on September 5th. Xuxa would have received an invitation from Huck and accepted.

The information was disclosed by Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed to the UOL by the presenter’s advice.

Luciano will leave the “Caldeirão”, which he commanded for 20 years and will take over as Faustão. Until this month, the space on Globo’s grid was commanded by Tiago Leifert in “Super Dança dos Famosos”.

In February this year, Xuxa visited Huck in “Caldeirão” and his past! The presenter participated in the painting and saw the house she lives in her childhood reconstituted.