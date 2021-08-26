Xuxa will be the presenter of RuPaul’s Drag Race Brasil, says website

Xuxa will be the presenter of RuPaul’s Drag Race Brazil, the national version of reality show of success led by the actor, drag queen, model, author and American singer RuPaul. Who craves the information is the on the small screen, who also claims that the choice would have been approved by the creator of the format.

According to the website, the project runs in secret, but it would be the chosen attraction to mark the return of Xuxa to the regular programming of the channels Globe, after leaving the Record TV. To friends, the presenter would have confessed to being happy with the attraction argument, for allowing her to show “your drag side”.

Scheduled for release in 2022, on Multishow, RuPaul’s Drag Race Brasil may still make it to open TV, however the rule at the moment is to focus on production of Globoplay’s documentary that will tour Xuxa da Estrela and should be released in September this year. An interview about the project should be aired in this Sunday’s (29) edition of Fantastic.

Created in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race presents and exalts the universe and culture drag with evidence in which thehe participants need to prove their charisma, originality, audacity and talent in haute couture, dance, acting, imitation and other performance formats typically presented live.