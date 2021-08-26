Young girl murdered after a traffic fight studying to be a police officer

fff Photo: reproduction photos

Calm and studious were the first adjectives chosen by Zelandia Oliveira to describe her 23-year-old granddaughter Larissa Duarte de Lima. the lawyer was dead last tuesday after a traffic fight in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio. Dreaming of being a Civil Police delegate, Larissa had graduated two years ago and was studying to take the contest.

Larissa was on a motorcycle with her boyfriend, who accidentally scratched a car’s rearview mirror. The scratch led to an argument with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Antônio Gabriel, who later chased the couple and threw the car against the motorcycle, according to witnesses, causing Larissa’s death. He was booked in the act of intentional murder (with intent to kill). The Civil Police Homicide Precinct investigates the case.

The young woman’s family spent all yesterday morning at the Legal-Medical Institute (IML), in downtown Rio, to identify the body. Wallace Oliveira, Larissa’s cousin, guarantees that the driver moved towards the couple’s motorcycle on purpose.

“The cops and firefighters told me it was a thought case because he said, ‘I ran over and killed, yes,’” says Wallace. “It just ended her life. She was a girl who only lived in study and at home. He didn’t like partying, he didn’t like going out. It will be a hole that will never be filled again.

Witnesses prevented Antonio Gabriel from leaving the site. He was arrested and taken to the 35th DP (Campo Grande). Later, he was transferred to the capital’s DH, in Barra da Tijuca.

“Won’t this law put this bad guy out on the street in a little while?” We have no law in this country. Nobody does anything,” said Zelandia Oliveira, the young woman’s great-aunt, visibly shaken.

Yesterday, Larissa left Realengo, where she lived, to go to work in Campo Grande. As she had little time, she needed her boyfriend’s help to get to the place. Larissa was going to live with her family in a new house in the neighborhood, which was being built by her father. With the room built by him ready, the great-aunt says that the father, since yesterday, has been on medicine.

— The parents are very shaken, they couldn’t even make it today. They needed medicine to cope. Their house was all ready in Campo Grande. The room was done exactly the way she wanted it, and she didn’t see it. It hurts a lot,” said Zelandia Oliveira.

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Bangu released a note of regret for the young woman’s death.