Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Konami Free Game Wins Trailer | sports

Konami, Japanese developer of Yu-Gi-Oh!, revealed during Gamescom 2021 the unpublished trailer of the new bet of the franchise: the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Even without the release of the official release date, the title will be present on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, Iphone (IOS) and PC. In addition, the new game will be free and completely digital. There is still no information if Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will have or not a crossplay – mechanic that allows you to play together on different platforms.