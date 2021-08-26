Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel: Konami Free Game Wins Trailer | sports

Konami, Japanese developer of Yu-Gi-Oh!, revealed during Gamescom 2021 the unpublished trailer of the new bet of the franchise: the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Even without the release of the official release date, the title will be present on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android, Iphone (IOS) and PC. In addition, the new game will be free and completely digital. There is still no information if Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will have or not a crossplay – mechanic that allows you to play together on different platforms.
Yu-Gi-Oh! — Photo: Reproduction
The unveiling of the new card game, which is true to TCG, took place this week during Gamescom 2021 with trailer and gameplay. It is noteworthy that the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG is still played a lot and not for nothing was the basis of inspiration for the new title. In June of this year, for example, an auction was interrupted in China after a rare letter reached R$ 66 million.
The game will feature 4K visuals that will allow players to read the text on cards on the field. In addition to tutorials for beginners, the focus of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be on the competitive scene. Another important point is that fans will be able to unlock more than 10,000 cards, have accessibility to a library with monsters, powerful spells, cunning traps and other advantages.