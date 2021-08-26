Zayla sets up cruel plan against Pilar

Zayla (Alana Cabral) from Nos Tempos do Imperador is in love with Samuel (Michel Gomes). The child villain revolts when she finds out that the boy becomes involved with Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and even hatches a plan for Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) to go wrong.

What Happens to Zayla in the Emperor’s Times

Those who follow In Times of the Emperor have already noticed that Zayla is completely in love with Samuel. The teenager says she will marry the boy when she grows up and is furious when Michel Gomes’ character becomes involved with Pilar.

Willing to do everything to get her rival out of the way, the girl sets up Pilar to be attacked by a sex maniac. But Zayla’s plan backfires. In the chapter next Thursday (26), Samuel appears in time to save Dolores’ sister (Júlia Freitas) and tells everything that Zayla did to Don Olu (Rogério Brito), who gives his daughter a scolding.

In scenes set to air next week, Pilar and Samuel will get engaged, which will make Zayla even more angry. The villain will not give the couple rest and will do anything to win Samuel over.

Who plays Zayla?

In the first phase of the novel, Zayla is played by Alana Cabral. This is the second soap opera by the 14-year-old actress, who was in Verão 90 (2019), also on Globo.

Who assumes the character in the second phase of Nos Tempos do Imperador is the actress Heslaine Vieira. The 26-year-old artist has been in Malhação: Viva a Diferença (2017), Carcereiros (2018), Sob Pressure (2020) and As Five (2020).

In an interview with Gshow, the actress said that Alana set the tone for the character she has been following ever since: “Alana and I used the passion for Samuel at first sight as a girl, as a starting point for the character’s twists. Which are many! (…) I respected her starting point a lot, what she established was very interesting, mature, still so young”.