Zé Neto reveals hectic sex life with his wife: “Every night”

It’s still winter here in Brazil, but it seems that the weather has warmed up for good! After shocking the web – once again – on account of the volume in your swim trunks, Ze Neto, from the duo with christian, talked about the BUSY sex life with his wife, Natalia Toscano.

This Wednesday (25/08), the lovebirds, who are enjoying their holidays in Tulun, had a chat with followers on Instagram and, together, made some spicy revelations about the wedding. That’s right. In the interaction, Zé and Natália were asked about the frequency of sexual relations after so many years of marriage. The country singer then fired: “Every day and every night”.

They even remembered the couple’s first time. According to the influencer, the boy, her boyfriend at the time, was feverish at the time of the act: “Our first time human being here was burning with fever. He took the cast off, it was all broken”, he told, with laughter. “I told her, ‘It can come hot I’m boiling'”, joked Joe.