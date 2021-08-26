“Zoey 101” actress accuses ex-husband of sexual abuse and of putting rape audio to song

Actress Alexa Nikolas, known for her role as Nicole Bristow on Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” series, has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband Michael Milosh. The artist accuses the man of stalking her when she was a minor, sexually abusing her and manipulating her into marrying him. In the documents, reported by TMZ, the star gave details of how it all happened.

According to Nikolas, the process is “about a rakish musician who took advantage of the innocence of an underage fan to manipulate her and coerce her into succumbing to his repeated sexual assaults on her“. The actress also stated that the singer-songwriter, member of the musical group Rhye, “used your power” and “years of sexual experiences” to manipulate her and make her trust him.

In the documents, Alexa said that it all started when she was just 16 years old and was shooting the movie “Colheita Maldita”. The young woman contacted the musician through the social network MySpace and had an almost immediate response. At the time, Michael was 33 years old. The conversation between the two quickly turned sexual.

Continues after Advertising

They met in person a while later, as soon as the young woman had turned 18 years old. Nikolas stated that, on that occasion, the man sexually assaulted her and “penetrated the anus“. She said she asked Michael to stop, but was not answered.

The actress said that between 2010 and 2011, Milosh coerced her into allowing him to record the two during sex. Afterwards, the singer would have used the audio throughout his 2013 album “Jetlag”. to an anal penetration of the man.

Alexa said that, finally, the Canadian musician convinced her to marry him so that he could get a green card (permanent immigration visa to the United States). The marriage took place in 2012 and ended four years later, in 2016. The divorce papers were only signed in 2019. Now, Alexa is suing her ex-husband for “unspecified damages”. So far, Milosh has not commented on the case.