10 tech news to get you started for the day (27/08)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology so you can know everything that happened last Thursday (26). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Website lets you test Windows 11 right in your browser. Called Windows 11 in React, the site has the basic functionality of the system without the need for downloads or installations.

2. ‘Chupa Flamidia’: Instagram bug intrigues users; understand. Many users complained that when commenting on a post, the network ‘transformed’ the content into the phrase ‘chupa flamidia’.

3. Nubank launches NuDog, a rubber card for dogs. NuDog is a card made with rubber, has rounded edges and allows you to store snacks. The proceeds from the sales will be donated to the NGO Amigos de São Francisco.

4. Official Shopee is launched with more than 30 major brands in Brazil. Entitled to the ‘battle of discounts’, the new Shopee section is made up of the companies Nestlé, Free Fire, Faber-Castell and Huawei.

5. MEIs have until the 31st to settle debt and avoid CNPJ canceled. In addition to the canceled CNPJ, the micro-entrepreneur will have a greater debt, which will be charged in court, including interest and charges.

6. Security in the electronic ballot box: TSE changes Public Security Test. After attacks and contests, TSE changes TPS rules.

7. Pfizer to announce new vaccine factory in Brazil. According to the company’s interlocutors, the objective is to benefit all Latin American countries.

8. Xbox Games With Gold from September has Warhammer: Chaosbane, Mulaka and more. Microsoft unveiled free games to Live Gold subscribers for September!

9. The Flash: Season 8 will premiere with special guests; look! Season 8 of The Flash opens November 16 on The CW with a massive five-part event.

10. Tourette’s Syndrome: when the individual loses control over the body. Tics, motor and sound spasms, psychosocial and physical dysfunctions are some of the characteristics of Tourette’s Syndrome.