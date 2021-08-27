12-year-old boy earns R$ 2 million with whale NFTs

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
Benyamin Ahmed created a collection of over 3,000 whale images and sold digital tokens

A 12-year-old boy from London, UK, earned around £290,000 (approximately R$2 million) during school holidays after creating a series of pixelated artwork called Weird Whales and sell as NFTs (“non-fungible token”, in free translation) .

With NFTs, a work of art can be “tokenized” to create a digital ownership certificate that can be bought and sold.

They generally do not provide the buyer with the artwork itself or its copyright.

Benyamin Ahmed is keeping his earnings in the form of Ethereum — the cryptocurrency in which they were sold.

