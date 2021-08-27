2022 IPVA will rise in the wake of soaring used car prices

The stoppage in vehicle production due to the lack of electronic components, coupled with factors such as the increase in the cost of raw materials such as steel and aluminum, caused a spike in the prices of new and used cars in 2021.

In this second year of the coronavirus pandemic, there is pent-up demand: the lack of brand new cars has led buyers to look for second-hand copies, whose prices have risen even more.

This is bad news for those who are already planning to pay the 2022 IPVA – after all, the tax is calculated on the average sales value of the vehicle, while the rates vary according to the type of bodywork and fuel in each state.

According to Fipe (Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas), between February 2020, the month immediately before the start of the pandemic, and July 2021, zero-kilometer car prices rose 19.9%.

Considering only used copies, regardless of the year/model, the increase was even more expressive in the same period: 24.4%.

Specifically in the case of São Paulo, the table with the sales values ​​for the IPVA calculation is provided by Fipe and is based on the average prices for September of the year prior to the year: that is, in 2021 the prices of September 2020 were used.

At the same time, the calendar and the IPVA table for the following year are traditionally released in December by the São Paulo government’s Finance and Planning Secretariat.

Even without the commercial values ​​of IPVA 2022, UOL Cars made an estimate of how much the tax will rise next year in the state for five of the best-selling cars in Brazil – all flex and, therefore, with a rate of 4%.

To this end, we compared the sale prices of IPVA 2021 with the average values ​​calculated by Fipe in August of this year. Check out.

+ Marketable value for calculating IPVA 2021 in SP (Fipe) – R$ 59,445

+ Value of IPVA 2021 in SP – BRL 2,377.80

+ Fipe average price in August 2021 – R$ 73,025

+ Estimated value of IPVA 2022 in SP – R$2,921

Increase of BRL 543.20 or 22.84% in IPVA 2022

Hyundai HB20 Sense 2020

+ Marketable value for calculating IPVA 2021 in SP (fipe) – BRL 42,133

+ Value of IPVA 2021 in SP – BRL 1,685.32

+ Average price fipe in August 2021- BRL 53,283

+ Estimated value of IPVA 2022 in SP – R$ 2,131.32

Increase of BRL 446 or 26.50% in IPVA 2022

Fiat Argo 1.0 2018

+ Marketable value for calculating IPVA 2021 in SP (fipe) – BRL 37,720

+ Value of IPVA 2021 in SP – BRL 1,508.80

+ Average price fipe in August 2021- BRL 48,323

+ Estimated value of IPVA 2022 in SP – BRL 1,932.92

Increase of BRL 424.12 or 28.11% in IPVA 2022

Chevrolet Onix 1.4 LT Manual 2013

+ Marketable value for calculating IPVA 2021 in SP (fipe) – BRL 28,910

+ Value of IPVA 2021 in SP – BRL 1,156.40

+ Average price fipe in August 2021- BRL 37,100

+ Estimated value of IPVA 2022 in SP – R$ 1,484

Increase of BRL 327.60 or 28.33% in IPVA 2022

Volkswagen T-Cross Comfortline 2020

+ Marketable value for calculating IPVA 2021 in SP (fipe) – R$ 87,068

+ Value of IPVA 2021 in SP – BRL 3,842.72

+ Average price fipe in August 2021- BRL 104,115

+ Estimated value of IPVA 2022 in SP – R$ 4,164.60

Increase of R$ 321.88 or 8.31% in IPVA 2022

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our Instagram coverage of UOL Carros.