3R Petroleum presents the best proposal by Polo Potiguar, from Petrobras; RRRP3 shares jump up to 7.9%

Aramco’s oil installations (disclosure)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced to the market this Friday (27) that 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) presented the best proposal for Polo Potiguar.

The complex includes a set of 26 concessions for onshore and shallow water production fields, including the Clara Camarão refinery, in Rio Grande do Norte.

The proposal was worth more than US$1 billion.

Petrobras stated that the conclusion of the transaction will depend on the outcome of the negotiations, as well as the necessary corporate approvals.

3R stated that the transaction is in line with the strategy to generate value for its shareholders, through acquisitions of mature fields that have potential to increase production and reserves, as well as synergies with the company’s current portfolio.

Guide pointed out that the news is positive and, if the proposal materializes, it will be an important step for 3R, not only for the value of the proposal, which is significant for the oil company, but also for generating important synergies, contributing to cash generation .

At 12:00 pm (Eastern time), Petrobras shares rose about 2%, also on a high day for oil. RRRP3 papers, on the other hand, jumped 7.89% at the maximum of the day, at R$ 38.14, operating in the early afternoon with an increase of 4.67%, at R$ 37.

Morgan Stanley points out that it is difficult to make an assessment because more information about the pole needs to be disclosed. But the assessment is that this is a positive move for 3R, given that Petrobras’ asset sales program is advancing and there are fewer fields left for sale at this time.

“In addition, we believe that 3R could bring partners for the operation of non-upstream assets in the cluster (such as the Clara Camarão refinery, the gas treatment plant and the Guamaré Export Terminal). 3R has been the most agile player to take advantage of fields long neglected and for sale by Petrobras”, emphasize the bank’s analysts. They have an overweight recommendation (exposure above the market average) for 3R, with a target price of R$58.

Itaú BBA also highlights that 3R’s history has been one of industry consolidation and mergers and acquisitions and, in this sense, sees the news as positive.

“Since its IPO, the company has presented itself to investors as a vehicle to capture new opportunities in Brazil’s aging onshore sector, abundant given Petrobras’ divestment program. The company has remained faithful to its commitment and has been the largest purchaser of these assets”, the analysts point out.

On the other hand, they point out that execution risk has increased and that the consolidation chapter is likely to be left behind soon. “As the final sales of onshore assets (by Petrobras) will be reached in the coming months, the focus of investors will have to shift from a mergers and acquisitions agenda to an execution one, and 3R will have some important milestones ahead, which we will monitor” , evaluate the analysts. They have a target price of R$61 for the RRRP3 share with an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average), with the numbers not yet reflecting the Papa Terra cluster or this latest acquisition.

The best investment recommendations for 30 days free: meet the Expert Pass

Related