6 Brazilian couples that everyone loves!







See who are the darling Brazilian couples of internet users! Photo: Reproduction / Instagram (@agathaamoreiraa @olazaroramos) / High Astral

Earlier this week, many people were thrilled when actress Taís Araújo shared a click in which she and her husband, also actor Lázaro Ramos, recreated a full close-up photo of the stars Beyoncé and Jay-Z, taken for a campaign for the brand in Tiffany jewelry.





Reproduction/ Famous and Celebrities/ Instagram (@olazaroramos @beyonce) Photo: high spirits

“Since you guys marked us all day today in @beyonce and JayZ’s post, we decided to make our version to show that it’s also about love here,” wrote Lázaro in the publication’s caption.

However, Taís and Lázaro are not the only couple of Brazilian artists we love, right? So, the High Astral listed more 5 national couples that everyone loves to see together for you to die a little bit of love today. Check out:

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso

Together for 12 years, Giovanna and Bruno are the parents of Titi, Bless and Zyon, the youngest of the family.

Tatá Werneck and Rafael Vitti

Fact: Tatá and Rafa are the sensation of the internet, especially on account of little Clara Maria. After all, who doesn’t let out a sigh with the videos of the couple’s firstborn?

Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas

Agatha and Rodrigo are the couple who left the soap opera for the real world. The two engaged in romance in 2018 during the recording of the soap opera Pride and Paixão, in which the couple Ema and Ernesto lived.

Nanda Costa and Lan Lahn

Actress Nanda Costa and musician Lan Lahn have been together since 2014 and are currently expecting their first daughters: twins!

Rodrigo Hilbert and Fernanda Lima

Between some comings and goings, Rodrigo and Fernanda have been together for 19 years! Today they are the parents of João, Francisco and Maria Manoela.