A group of 400 Afghans asks for a humanitarian welcome in Brazil, but delay in response could make it impossible to leave Kabul

A group of 400 Afghan civilians seeking to flee the Taliban has asked the Brazilian government for humanitarian aid, to be temporarily received in the country. After receiving a formal request for urgent humanitarian visas last Tuesday, however, Itamaraty has yet to respond to the request, meaning that the August 31 deadline for the Taliban to regain control of Kabul airport is imminent. run out. The situation becomes even more uncertain with the terrorist attack this Thursday outside the airport in Kabul.

Dubai-based company FGI Solutions reports having a chartered flight since the weekend to leave Kabul with the objective of transporting the group to Brazil. The company’s objective is to shelter the refugees for six months in Brazilian territory, the maximum time for the asylum request in the United States to be judged.

In its request to Itamaraty, to which O GLOBO had access, “the company also undertakes to assume the costs of food and permanence of these people in the country until the final processing of asylum applications in the United States”.

For this, lawyers representing the company asked for humanitarian visas for the group, with the possibility of also being tourist visas, which would allow temporary stay in Brazil.

According to lawyers Raphaela Lopes and Felipe Coelho, who represent the Afghans, “the majority of these refugees worked for the former Afghan government or for foreign companies considered enemies of the Taliban regime.” The lawyers’ first contact with Itamaraty was made on Sunday, with a request for a meeting. Given the lack of response, on Tuesday, there was a formal written request for humanitarian or tourist visas.

“The group also includes members of Afghan civil society who will be persecuted, imprisoned, tortured and killed for having ideas, principles or for behaving inappropriately according to Taliban standards,” Coelho said. — Refugees fear for their lives and for their freedom and there is no lack of reason to believe that they will be persecuted.

So far, according to lawyers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered only one message on Tuesday, acknowledging receipt of the request, without, however, addressing its content.

Itamaraty’s response

Wanted, Itamaraty did not offer immediate answers to the report about the asylum request.

Asked on Wednesday about requests for humanitarian asylum, the ministry said in a note that “the Immigration Control Division has been receiving inquiries, via email, about the possibility of the Brazilian government sheltering Afghans. Requests are made based on family reunion and humanitarian reception”.

The ministry informed that, since December 2020, the National Committee for Refugees (Conare) considers that the situation in Afghanistan constitutes a “serious and widespread violation of human rights” for the purposes of granting asylum, which allows the committee to “adopt facilitated procedure for examining asylum requests from Afghans who are already in the national territory and dispense with the need for individual interviews.”

Despite this, the ministry reported that “there is still no legal basis for granting a visa for humanitarian assistance to citizens of Afghanistan”, suggesting the impossibility of granting a humanitarian visa for those still in Kabul. The ministry added that “for the granting of humanitarian assistance family reunion visa must meet the requirements of Interministerial Ordinance n. 12-2018”, which deals with temporary visas.





According to the note, “the Brazilian government is examining the possibility of granting humanitarian visas to people affected by the political situation in Afghanistan, in terms similar to those granted to Haitians and stateless persons in the Republic of Haiti and to people affected by the conflict in Syria.”

The ministry did not say whether it received other similar requests.

Unable to exit

The delay, however, could mean that leaving Kabul has become impossible. The access perimeter to the airport is controlled by the Taliban. This Thursday, a terrorist attack near the airport left dozens of people dead. The Islamic State branch in Afghanistan claimed the attack.

In view of the risks faced in the Afghan capital, countries like France and the Netherlands announced that they will stop their withdrawals this Friday. The United States has not yet announced whether, as a result of the attack, anything changes in its planning.

“Things are really messed up. Today may have been the last day to get people out of the airport. We almost lost two families being crushed and torn apart at the airport. Some were found unconscious and all their things were lost,” he said in a text message , less than 30 minutes before the attack, the CEO and US representative of FGI Solutions, Doug Brooks.

The president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense of the Chamber of Deputies, Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG), asked the government to publish a decree for the urgent issuance of humanitarian visas for Afghans who wish to flee the country. Aécio’s communications team informed that the deputy sent official letters to the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, and the ministers of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, in which he expressed his concern.

Lawyers for the Afghans say other countries have offered support to refugees amid more than 20,000 asylum claims in the United States. They say that Mexico has accepted to receive two refugee planes, in addition to Albania and India.

“But there are many requests, people are desperate,” said Raphaela Lopes. — If Brazil does not allow these citizens to enter the country and no other country accepts, these people could have their lives threatened by the Taliban regime. Therefore, it is urgent that Brazil authorize the arrival of these civilians as soon as possible, so that they can safely await the processing of their visa by the American government.