Abel finds an ideal ‘articulater sock’ at Palmeiras and is excited about the trainings

Lucas Lima at Palmeiras it’s already past. The midfielder arrived from Santos and everything indicated that he would shine with the shirt from Palma. However, the player lived on flashes and was never protagonist at the São Paulo club, even though he received an astronomical salary and had several opportunities with different coaches.









With his departure, Abel Ferreira is already making plans to keep centralized Dudu and not at the top, as the player always played on his first visit to Verdão. The information is from the portal Sports Gazette. The idol from Palmeira has enjoyed working in this sector, as he has more freedom with the ball at his feet.

“With the departure of the midfielder for the northeastern club, Abel Ferreira shows that he plans to maintain the role that Dudu has been exercising on the field for Verdão”, said an excerpt from the article published this Friday (27).

Also according to the article, even though Lucas Lima was ‘leaning up’ in the squad, he was the player with the profile to exercise this function that is now performed by Dudu. O performance the short one really pleased the Portuguese commander, who believes in the evolution of the team with the ace playing that way, coming from behind to kick or pass.

Despite some quarrels with the board in the first half of this year, Abel returned to having a good relationship with the top hats and doesn’t make many demands at that time. O portuguese I wanted a center forward, but it’s likely that this player won’t arrive until next season.