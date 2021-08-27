Activision Blizzard is accused of destroying documents related to the harassment process

O state of california filed an update in the lawsuit against the Activision Blizzard, accusing the company’s HR department of destroying documents related to the reports and investigation into the sexual harassment and employment discrimination allegations — which became public in July.

According to information from the Axios website, the State claims that clues and evidence should have been in its own custody.

In addition, it also criticized the fact that Activision Blizzard made NDAs (agreements that cannot be disclosed), which made it difficult for more employees to speak out, and hired an outsourced law firm for the investigation, which would have “directly interfered” with the case .

Shortly thereafter, the video game company spoke out on the new charge, denying having destroyed documents and claiming it was cooperating with the State of California.

Check out some excerpts from the statement below:

“Throughout our cooperation with the State of California, we have gone along with everything asked to assist in your review, even as we were already implementing changes to ensure that our work environments become welcoming and safe for everyone. […] We provide clear evidence that we have no gender pay gap or job promotion. Our senior leadership is increasingly diverse, with a growing number of women in leadership roles across the company. We share the goals of having a safe and inclusive work environment that rewards employees equally and is committed to setting an example that others can follow. As for the accusations that we destroy information by shredding documents, they are not true. We took the appropriate steps to preserve the investigation.”

A few weeks ago, Activision Blizzard announced some measures regarding allegations of harassment and discrimination that officials said were still unsatisfactory.