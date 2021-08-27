Actor vents sadly after losing family to COVID-19

The actor Edgar Ramirez he vented about the recent loss of several relatives and friends, who became contaminated with Covid-19. The actor, who was born in Venezuela, also tried through his outburst to make people aware of the need to get vaccinated.

Check out what Ramirez has to say:

In the caption the actor wrote:

“I ask you to read this post carefully. It’s the most painful and intimate thing I’ve had to publish in my life, but I think it’s important to share. Sometimes I feel like it’s a nightmare I’m going to wake up from, but I know it’s not. This is as real as the air which, at this moment, is difficult for me to breathe. ”

In Ramirez’s post, he also spoke about his deep pain at losing his family in Venezuela, as thousands of people who have access to the vaccine reject it.

“In my Instagram feed, next to this post is an interview I had with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the President of the United States, in which we discussed vital information on how to deal with COVID 19 and the urgent need to address it. vaccinate, especially those of us who are lucky enough to have access to a vaccine. No one who has access to the vaccine should die from COVID 19. Please read this information, watch the interview and please share. In this other post, where Ramirez talks with Anthony Fauci, he clarifies how he lost a lot of family and friends in a short period of time. “Just last weekend I lost 3 relatives to COVID-19. My aunt Lucy on Saturday, my uncle Guillermo on Sunday and my cousin Rafael on Monday. I had already lost my grandmother Bertha to COVID a month ago to and one of my best friends, Laureano, 4 months ago. None of them had been vaccinated.” Career This content cannot be displayed in your browser. Edgar Ramirez surprised the audience by interpreting Gianni Versace in the series Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his role, which required a complete physical transformation and even his accent. But the star also participated in films like Carlos, The darkest hour, The Bourne Ultimatum, Steel Fists, and Clash of Titans 2. More recently he also appeared on the HBO miniseries, The Undoing.