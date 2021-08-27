Adriane Galisteu reveals Ayrton Senna’s unfulfilled wish

In an interview with OtoLab, program of Octavian Costa on the UOL website, Adriane Galisteu, presenter hired by Record TV, spoke about her relationship with the Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, who died in 1994. The famous one recalled a wish that the famous could not fulfill.

Otavio asked Adriane, during the interview, if she and Ayrton traveled and to which places. Galisteus revealed a place that the famous man would have liked to do but couldn’t: the Disney parks. The presenter says “not to accept” because he has not visited the place.

“He dreamed of going to Disney and didn’t have time. It was the first place I traveled to after his death. You can’t believe that a man of that size dreamed of getting to know Disney and couldn’t,” said Galisteu.

Ayrton Senna’s death

Ayrton died on May 1, 1994, aged 34, during the San Marino Grand Prix, in Imola, Italy, which took place during a weekend marked by accidents in Formula 1, according to information from the website Memória Globo.

Ayrton’s death was a national commotion at the time. The Brazilian government decreed three days of official mourning. At the time, the famous man was dating Adriane Galisteu.

What is Formula 1?

Formula 1 is considered the most popular sport in the world. It is the most advanced category in motor sport, being regulated by the International Automobile Federation.

In Brazil, the sport has great names of famous pilots who made history. Among them are Emerson Fittipaldi, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna.

Adriane Galisteu presents new edition of A Fazenda

Galisteu presents A Fazenda 13, which is scheduled to open next month. After returning to the network with Power Couple, the famous faces a new project on the network, which already has famous participants considered, but without confirmation.

