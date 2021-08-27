Adriane Galisteu signed a contract with Record TV to present three editions of A Fazenda

The column found that Adriane Galisteu signed a three-year contract with Record TV to be part of the talent cast of the Barra Funda broadcaster. Thus, the blonde is guaranteed in the next editions of A Fazenda.

The communicator will debut on September 14, in charge of the thirteenth season of the rural reality show that was presented by Marcos Mion in the last edition.

It is noteworthy that the new farmers of the project led by Rodrigo Carelli they will be confined to a hotel in Embu das Artes, in greater São Paulo, starting on September 3rd. This confinement in question is related to Covid-19 prevention protocols.

Adriane Galisteu’s Fee

The column found that Adriane Galisteu will receive something around BRL 500,000.00 (five hundred thousand reais) monthly to present the rural reality of Record TV. But it is noteworthy that this value should increase with the insertions of advertisements in the project that will be led by Galisteu.

Those quoted for the next edition of the rural reality of Record TV are: Solange Gomes, little mussun, Mileide Mihaile, Liziane Gutierrez, Gui Araújo, Tati Breaks Shack, Jesus Light, Erasmus Viana, Fernanda Medrado (Power Couple Brazil), Arcrebian (BBB21), Deborah Albuquerque (Power Couple Brasil), Tiago Silva (sertanejo), MC Gui, Dynho Alves (Power Couple Brazil), Dayane Mello (model), Márcia Fellipe (Power Couple Brasil), Borel, Victor Pecoraro, Jonathan Costa and Valentina Francavilla.