After a scare at Ibope, Globo will give ‘classes’ of Nos Tempos do Imperador to the public · TV News

Globo is worried about the bad audience at the beginning of Nos Tempos do Imperador, its six o’clock soap opera. The broadcaster intends to relaunch production and reinforce calls on schedule to explain the story to the audience. The idea is to prevent the numbers from falling further. Internally, the blame for the low mark was attributed to the Ti Ti Ti rerun.

Second survey carried out by TV news, in the 15 chapters shown until Wednesday (25), Nos Tempos do Imperador accumulated an average of 18.1 points in Greater São Paulo – a reference for investments in the advertising market. It is the worst start of a production on time since Meu Pedacinho de Chão (2014), which had scored 17.0.

The report found that the downward trend of the serial featuring Selton Mello was what most astonished Globo. Only three chapters so far have scored 20 points, the timetable goal. On Wednesday (25), there were only 14.3 points, an index worthy of the worst Saturdays.

Starting this weekend, Globo will reinforce the soap opera calls in its highest-rated programs and football broadcasts. The aim is to explain the plot again and present new details to attract the viewer, as a “lesson” about the story that is on the air.

Interestingly, Globo does not blame the production itself. Even with criticism regarding the text of the telenovela on social networks, the network’s interpretation is that the rerun of Ti Ti Ti, on air in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, has affected the entire beginning of prime time. The story of Maria Adelaide Amaral and Vincent Villari in fact goes wrong and rarely exceeds 15 points in São Paulo.

Produced during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Nos Tempos do Imperador will not undergo test audience evaluations for plot adjustments because it has already debuted with all its scenes practically recorded. The edition, however, will be reinforced to make the novel less dragged.

Interestingly, it is not the first time that Globo has had problems with a historical production written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson. In Novo Mundo (2017), the station detected that viewers confused Dom Pedro 1º (1798-1834) with navigator Pedro Álvares Cabral (1467-1520), who discovered Brazil for Europeans in 1500.

Nos Tempos do Imperador will be on air until February 2022. In its place, the production of Além da Ilusão is planned, a plot that will mark the debut of Larissa Manoela as an actress on Globo.