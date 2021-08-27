After cutting a snake’s head, chef is bitten and dies instantly

Photo: Illustrative/David Clode/Unsplash

A chef de cuisine died after being bitten by a venomous snake that had been cut off. The sting happened while he was cleaning his workstation, having made soup with the reptile. Before, the professional had cut his head and used the meat, but when he went to throw it away, he was bitten and poisoned.

Surreal as it may be, the case took place in Guangdong, China, in 2014. However, the case that practically became an urban legend was recalled and circulated again in Europe, in a recent report by Daily Star. In the publication, journalist James Wills carried out a survey to prove that, in the last 70 years, 60 times more people have died from insect bites than from snakes in the UK.

Returning to the curious case, the chef, identified as Peng Fan, worked in Foshan City. The bite happened just 20 minutes before he cut his head to prepare the dish, recounts the Daily Star. The publication specifies that the reptile was a spitting snake from Indochina.

PLEASE READ ALSO – Environmental Police apprehend 38 wild birds in captivity and responsible fine of R$31 thousand

The poison acted quickly on Fan who suffered paralysis and was asphyxiated, without having time to be rescued. Snakes and other reptiles can move for a while, even after they have been killed.

The report of Daily Star brought the testimony of Lin Sun, a customer of the restaurant who was present at the time, as he was celebrating his wife’s birthday.

“We didn’t know what was going on, but we heard screams coming from the kitchen. They called a doctor, but unfortunately when care arrived, the man had already died. after we knew [do falecimento], we didn’t continue with our meal,” reports Sun.

Snake soup is considered a delicacy and is a traditional dish of Chinese cuisine.

The information is from the Daily Star.