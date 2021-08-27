After Giovanna Lancellotti reveals Caio Castro’s default, actor reacts

Caio Castro and Giovanna Lancellotti (Photo: Reproduction)

Caio Castro went to social networks to comment on the repercussion of the participation of Giovanna Lancellotti at the “What’s this all about, Porchat?” by GNT. The actress told on the program last Tuesday (24) that she and the actor defaulted on a hospital in Chile. On Instagram, he played the video and wrote: “HAHAHA. What a pff she told everything.” Then he published several laugh emojis (see below).

The actress reported that she and Caio traveled to the country at the invitation of a magazine, to take photos in Valle Nevado. They took two friends. Because of a party at the hotel, they ended up receiving many complaints and decided to spend a few days in the capital, Santiago, to wait for the dust to settle.

There, the group visited a mall, where they found an artificial wave pool. Caio then decided to surf. However, he fell off the board and ended up injuring himself seriously. They proceeded to the hospital. “The doctor said: ‘You fractured your collarbone into eight pieces. You need to operate now. Either you are going to operate in Brazil now or you go into the operating room and operate here.’ Caio wanted to return to Brazil. Meanwhile, I went to decide the bill and the woman said she gave three thousand pesos,” recalled Giovanna.

She added that her friend, a “hard breadwinner”, refused to pay: “He said he wouldn’t pay and I also said I wouldn’t pay. At the end of the corridor there was an emergency door. He looked at it and said the following sentence: ‘On three, we run'”.

