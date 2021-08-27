After Grêmio made ‘suspense’, journalist reveals details and deadline for Douglas Costa to return to the team

O Guild was defeated to Flamengo, by the score of 4×0, on the night of last Wednesday (25), in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to the rout suffered, the duel with the cariocas brought a worrying news for the Tricolor Gaucho. Also during the first stage, the attacking midfielder Douglas Costa needed to be replaced after feeling pains.









After exams, the club released a release, on Thursday (26), and did ‘thriller‘, without indicating the deadline for the return of the shirt 10. “Grêmio informs that Douglas Costa had verified a left thigh posterior muscle injury. The player has already started the treatment“, says the note published by the tricolor advisory.

While Tricolor did not provide much explanation, journalist Vagner Martins, on his YouTube channel, updated Douglas Costa’s situation. According to Vaguinha, the attacking midfielder will be out of the team for 10 days and must be low for coach Luiz Felipe Scolari only for the duel with the Corinthians, on Saturday (28).

The forward was injured in the match with Flamengo (Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF)



Still according to the journalist, it is a grade 1 injury, considered Light, which allows for the return of the aforementioned period. Out in front of the Paulistas, Douglas Costa should go back to being available for the match against the Ceará, on September 12, a Sunday, 11 am (GMT), in Porto Alegre, at the opening of the second round of Brasileirão.

Douglas Costa should be embezzled by Grêmio just one game. Of evils, the least. With him on the field, Tricolor had its best moments against Fla. — Backstage at Grêmio (@bastidorgremio)

August 27, 2021





Next weekend, Grêmio would face the Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, and the good news for the club is that the match he finished postponed by CBF, still no date to occur. Tricolor’s main signing for the season, Douglas Costa has 14 appearances, without scoring a goal or collaborating with assistance.