After separation, Simaria catches her daughter ‘renovating’ her ex-husband’s bathroom

Simaria has touched life, after the separation of Vincent Writer. This week, the country singer amused her followers by catching her daughter, nine-year-old Giovanna, making a change in the bathroom that belonged to her father.

“What have you done here my love?” asked Simaria.

“So, since my daddy doesn’t have this bathroom anymore, I said: ‘Mom is not going to use this bathroom, so I’m going to do something here.’ So I had the idea to make the panda club. Then I have our little dog, unicorn things, mini octopus, costume jewelry”, explained Giovanna.

Vicente Escrig left Simaria’s mansion as soon as the announcement of the separation was made.

Reproduction/Instagram

THE BREAK UP

On Monday, August 16th, Simaria Mendes used her Instagram account to announce that she is Vincent write are no longer together. The singer shared a photo in which she appears alongside the Spaniard and said that despite everything she is fine with the situation.

“My loves. Before the news gets out, I’ll tell you myself! I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a decision thought out, very clearly. We had a beautiful time together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest wealth. I ask God that Vicente is very happy, because he deserves it. I want to thank everyone for their support. I intend, from now on, to be even happier, even without the man I once loved so much.

I take this opportunity to reassure my fans and say that I’m fine. Every change that happens for the better will always be welcome! We will continue writing our lives, with beautiful stories, regardless of whether we are together or not”, she wrote.

