Age of Empires IV: how was the beta and how is the game, in an interview with the developers

We talked to Adam Isgreen and Quinn Duffy about how the closed beta matches went

After news at Gamescon and also the end of the game’s closed beta, which lasted from August 5th to 28th, we returned to chat with the guys from Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge to see how much the game has evolved since ours. last conversation. Our chat was with Adam Isgreen, creative director of Age of Empire IV, and Quinn Duffy, director of the franchise.

Speaking of the beta, the response according to Isgreen was very positive, not just in terms of praise for the game: “we were surprised by how detailed and eloquent the feedback was. Some are positive, some negative, but what we really loved was how much it was. was deepened”. This was combined with a large amount of data that was captured, which also served to handle the balancing.

In every game with a competitive aspect, balance is crucial, and Age of Empires IV will bring a new level of challenge to that balance due to the asymmetry between civilizations, which will be greater than in other titles in the franchise. And with the beta developers are able to have in-depth data, including identifying which players win the most, with which civilizations and units. “It was curious to see the effect of releasing some of this data as meta-gaming started to happen, with people responding to the published data. A lot of people jumped into civilizations and units in need of balancing, and took advantage of it.”

During the beta there was also an evolution in the style of gameplay. Initially, some civilizations had better results, but over time some players began to understand the counters – more effective strategies for defeating a style of play – and the balance changed as players gained experience. “In some cases we had players who managed to play more than 600 matches.”



Asked about the speed of the game, the estimate varies according to the player style. “You can go more aggressive, and more competitive players can resolve combat in 15 to 20 minutes. More casual players are in the 45-minute range, preferring larger maps,” explains Duffy. “We try to give players options in every Age, from the first to the last.”

But the competitive is just one of the parts of the game, and the developers are aware of the more casual gamers who aren’t looking for the fights with other players. For this game will have more than 35 missions, with more than 40 hours of content and more Skirmish mode. The campaigns will bring a large amount of information, with historical context and recreation of some of the conflicts with an augmented reality effect. You can get an idea of ​​the work that is coming out in the video below, detailing the trebuchet, one of the most outstanding units of the Age of Empires series and that will be present in the IV:

Another issue that I had already addressed in the previous interview, and that I came back to in this one, was a possible release of the game on consoles. “We’ve heard people say that you could put it on consoles, put a mouse on a keyboard, and that’s it. I think Phil [Spencer] would show up and punch me, so better not,” jokes Isgreen. “To bring it to consoles we need to figure out how to make the Age of Empires experience possible in the controller.” And to that, I can only wish the developers good luck. That said. by someone who has tried to play Age even on a Steam Controller:



Luckily the game feels pretty light, so there will be a lot of people who will be able to play the game:

Minimum requirements

– Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

– Processor: Intel Core i5-6300U

– Memory: 8 GB RAM

– Graphics card: Intel HD 520

– DirectX: 12

– Storage: 50 GB

Age of Empires IV comes exclusively to PC on October 28th, both for Steam and the Windows store. The game will also be available on the Game Pass. Those who pre-order receive the “Dawn of the Dukes” expansion for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition as a free gift.

