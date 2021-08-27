Agnaldo Timoteo’s mansion suffers invasion and vandals set fire

the mansion of Agnaldo Timoteo (1936-2021) was invaded by vandals who set fire to the site. In the midst of a fight in court over the singer’s inheritance, the residence located in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), was vandalized.

A couple would have jumped a wall to attack the artist’s property, according to the initial information. The case was initially revealed by the program Cidade Alerta, from Record. Also according to the police news, the fire was quickly contained.

“A person who is in the house, taking care of the maintenance of the place, woke up with a noise around 2:00 am. She went to see what was going on and saw this couple setting fire. Despite the scare, she acted quickly and managed to put out the flames”, reported the Cidade Alerta reporter in a conversation with the presenter Luiz Bacci.

The mansion had already suffered another attack last week when he had broken glass. Timoteo’s family suspects that the attacks are being motivated by the musician’s sharing of assets.

The dispute for the inheritance of Agnaldo Timóteo

Keyty Evelyn, adopted daughter of Agnaldo Timóteo, said she had gone through difficult times during the adoption process, which lasted more than ten years. In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, she said that she arrived at suffer accusations from the singer’s family.

The young woman, only 14 years old, said that people would have accused her of having even caused the hospitalization of Agnaldo Timóteo, who died in April. He died a victim of complications from covid-19.

On the Record program, Keyty Evelyn reported that she and her considerate mother, Maria do Rosário, better known as Zaia, became targets of nasty comments while they were living in the artist’s mansion.

“They did things that hurt us, said things that hurt us. In 2019, when my father had the stroke [acidente vascular cerebral] and I was in a coma, Cicero told me that Agnaldo was not my father, that they had no obligation to me, that I wasn’t family and that my father’s fault for having had a stroke and being in the hospital was mine and Mrs. Zaia. I was shaken“, said the teenager.

The legal dispute between Keyty Evelyn and Agnaldo Timóteo’s family was caused by the division of his millionaire inheritance. As determined in the will left by the musician, the adopted daughter kept half of the equity.

“I’m very happy, my dream and especially my father’s dream came true, even posthumously, unfortunately. I am now Keyty Evelyn Timothy. It was just joy, just smiles and hugs. I was very proud of him”, declared the young woman.