Alexia Putellas is named star of the season, and Barcelona dominates Uefa awards in women | international football

Spanish women’s football, represented by Champions League, Spanish League and Queen’s Cup champions Barcelona, ​​dominated UEFA’s best-of-the-season awards, with five of the six individual trophies, including that of European Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas, also named best midfielder.

Alexia Putellas is grabbed by Aitana Bonmati in celebration of Barcelona's goal against Chelsea in the women's Champions League final

– I am very happy to receive the Uefa Player of the Year award, I would like to thank all my companions for this wonderful season, and I would like to mention the other nominees. In the end, the entire club is awarded – said Alexia in an interview released during the ceremony.

The other Spanish winners were Jenni Hermoso (best striker), Sandra Paños (goalkeepers) and Irene Paredes, recently hired by Barça but voted best defender for her performances for Paris Saint-Germain. Also, the Spanish Lluís Cortés, who has just left Barça and is without a club, was named best coach of women’s teams.

Jenni Hermoso scored three goals in Barcelona's rout of Fortuna Hjorring in the Women's Champions League

Lluís Cortés overcame Chelsea coach Emma Hayes and Sweden national coach Peter Gerhardsson. Paños beat Chilean Christiane Endler, formerly of Paris Saint-Germain and now at Lyon, and Germany’s Ann-Katrin Berger, from Chelsea. Irene Paredes competed with her now teammate Mapi León and Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson, from Chelsea. Alexia beat Aitana Bonmatí, also from Barça, and South Korean Ji So-Yun, from Chelsea. Among the forwards, Jenni surpassed two teammates: Lieke Martens and Caroline Graham Hansen. And Alexia ran for star of the season against Jenni and Lieke.

All winners participated in the ceremony virtually, sending videos of thanks.

– I wanted to say that I am very proud and happy to receive this award, and I leave a message to all the boys and girls who are starting: work hard, train hard, you can get there – said Hermoso.

– I am very happy to win this award, I would like to thank all my companions. We had a great year, and this award was really won for having achieved our dream of winning the Champions. I cannot forget to mention Berger and Endler, who are two great goalkeepers – said Paños in an interview released at the ceremony.

Barcelona's Sandra Paños voted UEFA's best goalkeeper of the season

Also in an interview shown on the screen, Paredes celebrated the award.