‘Alien’ version of Huawei Mate 40 Pro takes gold and costs R$ 150,000 | Cell phone

Russian luxury company Caviar has created “alien” versions of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro that celebrate the achievements of the Chinese space program. Named Space Trek, the collection consists of three smartphones that celebrate different milestones. One of them, related to Mars, even has a small fragment of martian soil amidst a finished all worked in gold.

Like other Caviar creations, the devices feature a neat design and a mix of noble materials, in addition to a high price and limited quantities. The value can approach R$ 150 thousand.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro "God of Fire": only eight units

The little piece of Mars embedded in the cell phone complements a mechanical clock mounted by the Russian studio’s designers on the back of the phone. This fragment was collected from a meteorite found in Morocco and which, according to scientists, originates from Mars. Caviar guarantees the legitimacy of this piece of the Red Planet with a certificate of originality.

The reworked Mate 40 Pro was named “God of Fire” in reference to the god Zhu Zhong, a dragon that, in Chinese mythology, would be a kind of patron of the red planet. It appears on the back panel of the cell phone crafted in 18K gold, completely enclosing the phone’s camera module.

Huawei with a piece of Mars and a lot of gold is not a cheap product and Caviar will limit the item’s supply to just eight units. In addition to being very exclusive, the item is also quite expensive: the price listed for the cell phone reaches US$ 28 thousand, around R$ 147,000 in direct conversion.

The collection includes the Mate 40 Pro “Yang Liwei”, celebrating the first taikonaut in history, and the Mate 40 Pro “Moon Princess”, dedicated to the goddess Chang’e, who lends her name to the series of unmanned missions from China to the Moon.

Original Mate 40 Line

Whoever buys the Mate 40 Pro reworked by Caviar will take home a smartphone with the latest technology. With a 6.7-inch OLED screen, the phone runs on a Kirin 9000 processor, supports 5G, 8GB of RAM and a triple camera system with 50MP, 12MP and 20MP sensors. Available on the international market since October 2020, the Huawei phone has not officially arrived in Brazil.

The Chinese space program now has probes in operation on Mars and the Moon.