All that’s left is to sign! Corinthians and Roger Guedes reach an agreement

Roger Guedes will play for Corinthians. THE Sports Gazette found that the board of alvinegra reached a consensus with the player and his representatives on Wednesday night, after many hours of meeting.

The lawyers involved were activated and have already received the definitions of the details of the agreement so that the contract can be formulated.

Now, basically, all that’s left is for the attacker to sign the documents. There are no more pending amounts to be resolved.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Corinthians has not yet defined when it will make the official announcement. Everything will depend on the marketing strategy that will be adopted by the club. There is a tendency for the reinforcement to be confirmed this Friday, by social networks.

At first, Timão offered a bond valid until the end of 2024, with most of the economic rights ceded to the athlete. The way in which the player’s termination was made with Shandong Luneng, however, caused these conditions to be revised and changed. The report had no confirmation of how the final agreement was reached with Corinthians.

Anyway, Roger Guedes should receive the shirt 10 from Timão and be available to Sylvinho in the coming days. It has not been on the field since December 2020 and will need a special physical preparation period to be able to be used.

In China, Roger Guedes lived three successful seasons. In 2020, he scored 12 goals in 17 games. Due to the impossibility of returning to the Asian country because of the coronavirus pandemic, he spent the last few months negotiating the termination of the contract with the Chinese, with whom he had a relationship until May 2022. The rupture took place last Monday.

Before venturing abroad, Roger Guedes was revealed by Criciúma, passed by Palmeiras and Atlético-MG.

During the night of this Wednesday, he even deleted all the records in his profile on Instagram related to his passage through Palmeiras, Timão’s archrival.

Roger Guedes will be the third reinforcement of the Duilio Monteiro Alves administration. Renato Augusto and Giuliano arrived first. Right back João Pedro should also be announced soon.

Leave your comment