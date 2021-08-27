‘Alma e Coração!’: Conmebol publishes a documentary of the Palmeiras bi-championship at Libertadores

On the day that Palmeiras celebrates its 107th anniversary, Conmebol announced the launch of the documentary series ‘A Glória Eterna, Alma e Coração’. There will be four episodes about the champion journey and winning the Libertadores title in 2020. The premiere will be in September, on the entity’s official channels on Facebook and YouTube.

The production tells the trajectory of Alviverde within the intercontinental competition since 1961, explaining the reason for the obsession with the most desired cup in South America. Stories like Danilo, who predicted the goal made by Breno Lopes, behind the scenes of the campaign, exclusive interviews with Abel and other characters will also be present in the material.

In the official trailer published this Thursday (26), Abel Ferreira, Ron, Felipe Melo and Danilo appear commenting on the historic moment lived with the alviverde shirt.

In search of the third Libertadores trophy, Palmeiras faces Atlético-MG in the semifinal of the competition. The games are scheduled for September 21 and 28 at Allianz Parque and Mineirão, respectively.

