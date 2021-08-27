almost half of the patients have sequelae after one year of hospitalization

posted on 8/27/2021 06:00 / updated on 8/27/2021 06:52



A year after hospitalization, patients from the first wave of covid-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan still suffered from the disease. One in three hospitalized patients who were discharged between January and May 2020 in the location considered the epicenter of the pandemic reported shortness of breath 12 months later, and the parameters of general well-being were worse during this period in those who were infected with Sars-CoV- 2, compared to people with the same profile who did not have the disease. This is the result of a study of 1,276 adults over the age of 18 published yesterday in the journal The Lancet.

According to one of the authors, Bin Cao, from the National Center for Respiratory Medicine at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in China, possibly many survivors will exhibit symptoms for more than a year. “Our study is the largest to date to assess the health outcomes of covid-19 survivors hospitalized after 12 months of illness.

Although most recovered well, health problems persisted especially in those who had been seriously ill during their hospital stay. This must be taken into account when planning the provision of post-pandemic health services,” he said in a statement.

Since the early months of Sars-CoV-2, there have been reports of persistent symptoms, and long covid-19 is now considered a growing concern. The article published yesterday is part of a larger study by the same researchers who previously found in another cohort of patients that three-quarters of them remained ill six months after the infection. Now, the term of the survey has been extended to one year.

Participants had a mean age of 57 years, had been admitted to Jin Yin-tan Hospital in Wuhan, and were thoroughly evaluated six and 12 months after discharge. The analysis included questionnaires, physical and laboratory tests, and a six-minute walk test to assess the level of resistance.

Although many symptoms disappeared over time, including in those who were more severe, six months after discharge, 68% of survivors had at least one sign of the disease, a percentage that dropped to 49% in one year. The most common sequelae was muscle weakness, present in 52% (six months) and 20% (12 months) of former patients. A third reported shortness of breath after one year, a more frequent sequel in those who needed mechanical ventilation when hospitalized.

In the first evaluation, 349 participants underwent pulmonary function tests, and 244 of them repeated the test in 12 months. The proportion of patients with impaired pulmonary diffusion (the organ’s ability to exchange gases) did not improve from six months to one year, regardless of the severity of the initial infection.

Among those who did not need oxygen supplementation, 21% (six months) and 23% (one year) had the problem. In those who depended on mechanical ventilation, the percentages were 57% and 54%, respectively.

Patients also went through interviews that made clear how the disease can affect the lives of those infected with Sars-CoV-2. One year after discharge, 12% had not returned to work, and 32% of these were in this condition due to reduced physical capacity. Women reported 1.4 times more likely to have fatigue or muscle weakness; two, anxiety and/or depression; and almost three, from compromised pulmonary diffusion.

People who were treated with corticosteroids during the acute phase of the disease were 1.5 times more likely to experience fatigue or muscle weakness after 12 months, compared to those who did not receive these drugs on admission.

The study also assessed the mental health of patients recovered from covid-19. In one year, 23% had depression and/or anxiety, a percentage that increased to 26% after one year. “We still don’t fully understand why psychiatric symptoms are slightly more common in a year than in six months,” admitted in a note, Xiaoying Gu, one of the authors and a researcher at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital.

“This could be caused by a biological process linked to the virus infection itself or by the body’s immune response to it. Or it may be linked to reduced social contact, loneliness, incomplete recovery of physical health, or job loss associated with illness. Large long-term studies of covid-19 survivors are needed so that we can better understand the long-term physical and mental health consequences of the disease,” he said.

Trauma

One of the impacts of covid-19 on survivors’ mental health is the increase in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder, a symptom that another study published yesterday is associated with changes in brain connectivity. According to Vince Calhoun, from Georgia State University, USA, it is increasingly clear that the disease affects, in the long term, the nervous system, causing neurological and mental symptoms, such as anxiety and depression.

Calhoun is one of the authors of a study that looked at functional abnormalities in the brain that may be behind these problems. In an article published in the journal Neurobiology of Stress, he and the other researchers performed functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) tests on 50 survivors who were discharged between February and March 2020 in Wuhan and who reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress. Six months after discharge, participants were analyzed.

The results first showed that covid survivors reported significantly more symptoms of the disorder than did the control group. The study also revealed abnormal patterns of brain connectivity over time in these patients. “When we looked at the covid group of survivors, we found a significant relationship between the severity of post-traumatic stress symptoms and how often their brain patterns are in this altered state,” says Calhoun.

According to him, the results highlight the importance of evaluating transient changes in the functional network among ex-covid patients. However, Calhoun notes that there are still many unanswered questions, including why this brain state is associated with post-traumatic stress.

expert word

better prevent

“Some of the post-covid symptoms may not be very severe. But some of them certainly are, and in many cases these long-lasting symptoms will be debilitating. Therefore, it is vital to understand them properly and provide adequate treatment and support services for those involved. In the meantime, prevention is better than cure. So deploying vaccinations for all global populations, in order to reduce infections and the incidence of any related complications, will help us reduce the cost and burden to health systems of long covid cases.”

Julian Tang, virologist at the University of Leicester, UK

