Alpha Motors shows off its movie-inspired retro pickup truck

Alpha Motors is an American startup that introduced a coupe-style electric car concept, but totally retro. Unlike Ace, now the company presents the Wolf prototype, a stylish pickup truck inspired by the 80s.

However, more than being inspired by a specific model, this electric pickup truck mirrors the vehicle used by the character Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) in the “Back to the Future” trilogy.

Also distinct from the Ace and its crossover version, called Jax, the Alpha Wolf is not a 3D reproduction, but a real vehicle that will be exhibited at the Petersen Automobile Museum in Los Angeles.

The Alpha Wolf is 4,828 m long, 1,930 m wide, 1,700 m high and wheelbase unknown, but the resemblance to the sci-fi movie pickup truck, most famous for the DeLorean DMC-12 is a partnership with the actor.

In reality, the partnership is with the Michael J. Fox Foundation and Alpha will fund research into Parkinson’s disease. With a mirrored front and equipped with almost square headlights, the pickup also has a tubular push bar with fog lights and auxiliary lights.

In addition, it also has darkened wheels, off road tires, reinforced suspension, roof rack with auxiliary lights, tubular Santantônio, darkened lanterns, rear tubular bumper, coupling, among others.

Inside, Alpha Wolf has a well-behaved environment, but with a retro three-spoke steering wheel, multifunctional controls and a small digital cluster, as well as multimedia with a very large screen.

Made for two, Alpha Wolf has a 75 kWh lithium battery and autonomy between 400 km and 440 km, with versions with one or two electric motors, one on each axis. The potencies were not disclosed.

But Wolf goes from 0 to 96 km/h in 6.2 seconds and tows 1,360 kg. With prices between US$ 36,000 and US$ 46,000, it should reach the American market at the end of 2023.