Amazon Prime Gaming: See full list of free games and September bonuses

September 1st is the last day to pick up Battlefield V for free

O Prime Gaming released the calendar of free games and bonuses for the month of September. Among this month’s standout bonuses are packages for Brawlhalla, items for Genshin Impact and weapons and vehicles to Destiny 2: Beyond Light.

Free games

Knockout City: Fight at the Movies

candleman

Puzzle Agent

Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis

Tools Up

unmemory

Until September 1st, subscribers to Amazon Prime can rescue Battlefield V, Lost Horizon 2, Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story, Planet Alpha, A Normal Lost Phone, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Metamorphosis and Secret Files: Tunguska.

Prime Gaming’s September Calendar

Day 1: Prime Gaming Pack #10 for FIFA 21 ; 5x Diamond Royale Ticket on Free Fire ; 100,000 of the in-game money from MLB Tap Sports 21 and 60 Primogens, 8 Hero’s Wit and 5 Calla Lily Seafood Soup at Genshin Impact .

; 5x Diamond Royale Ticket on ; 100,000 of the in-game money from and 60 Primogens, 8 Hero’s Wit and 5 Calla Lily Seafood Soup at . Day 2: Mysterious Skin Fragment in League of Legends and GTA$100,000 and car discount for the GTA Online

and GTA$100,000 and car discount for the Day 3: Rare Skin on Apex Legends .

. Day 8:

Day 9: Prime Gaming Pack #2 on Madden 22, Backpack skin in Last Day on Earth and GTA$100,000 in the GTA Online.

Day 13: Mysterious Skin Fragment in League of Legends

Day 14: Wild Card on Legends of Runeterra and test letters in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

and test letters in Day 15: A box and 100,000 of the in-game cash from MLB Tap Sports 21 .

. Day 16: Emote on Free Fire and GTA$100,000 in the GTA Online .

and GTA$100,000 in the . Day 23: Mysterious Skin Fragment in League of Legends and GTA$100,000 in the GTA Online .

and GTA$100,000 in the . Day 27: Gunbuddy Tower of Power on Valorant .

. Day 28: Study of Vitalism Pamphlet and 50% discount on Naturalist item.

Day 30: GTA$100,000 on GTA Online.

Source: Prime