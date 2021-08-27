Analysis: Taliban’s Quick Resumption and Islamic State Attacks Show Afghanistan Story Not quite as US and Allies used to tell | World

During the administrations of three presidents – Bush, Obama and Trump – the Americans received the same message from the White House: the United States and its allies are winning the war in Afghanistan, the Taliban and terrorist groups are weakened and are no longer one threat.

Therefore, no one understood how, even with Western troops in the country, the Taliban regained control of it.

And now yet another threat arises. All that is mentioned is Isis-K, the Afghan arm of the Islamic State terrorist group, which has more than 3,000 fighters spread across the country and which claimed responsibility for the attack that killed dozens of Afghan civilians and US military personnel at Kabul airport on Thursday (26).

Wounded Afghans admitted to hospital in Kabul after the terrorist attack at Kabul airport, Afghanistan, on 26 August 2021. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Afghans crowding the Abbey gate and American soldiers carrying out the screening for flights from the country. — Photo: Mohammad Asif Khan/AP

But, gradually, it becomes clear that over the past 20 years, what was officially said about the performance of the US and its allies did not match the reality of soldiers on the battlefield.

A recently released book by a renowned journalist from the newspaper “Washington Post” features top secret documents from the Pentagon, which reinforce how important information was hidden.

One is that then Vice President Dick Chenney was nearly hit, and could have been killed, by a suicide bomber during his 2007 visit to Afghanistan.

Now, the catastrophic withdrawal of Western troops shows that, with the exception of the death of Osama bin Laden (a mission that was successful), the war has been lost for years and the story that has been told to the Western world since 2001 seems to have been a great fake news.