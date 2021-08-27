Ancestor species of four-legged whale discovered in Egypt

Drawing of what would be the ancestral whale fossil found in Egypt

Credit, Dr Robert W. Boessenecker

Photo caption,

The fossil’s partial skeleton was found in the western desert of Egypt

Scientists in Egypt have identified an unknown species of four-legged whale that lived 43 million years ago.

The amphibian Phiomicetus anubis fossil was originally discovered in the western desert of Egypt.

His skull resembles that of Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god with the head of a jackal—God of the Dead, as he was named.

The ancestors of modern whales evolved from deer-like land mammals that lived on land for 10 million years.

