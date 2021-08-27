Aníbal makes an indecent proposal to Roy

In the telenovela Amores Verdadeiros, as if everything he’s done wasn’t enough, Aníbal (Enrique Rocha) will give new proof that he is a scoundrel with a bigger name and will have the courage to act behind the back of his own granddaughter, Nikki (Eiza González) and make an indecent proposal to Roy (Eleazar Gomez). Without any shame, the millionaire will propose that if the boy makes Liliana (Sherlyn) forgive him, he will support him in this new relationship.

continues after advertising

In scenes scheduled to air next Monday (30), Roy will be married to Nikki, even being in love with Liliana, so much so that he and his wife decided to live as if they were friends. It turns out that she lost patience with this life, since she loves Francisco (Sebástian Rulli) and went to live with her lover, against the wishes of her father and grandfather.

But Aníbal has many secrets, and one of them is that he is also Liliana’s legitimate grandfather at the same time that he will marry Candelária (Ana Martín), the girl’s foster grandmother. Therefore, he will have a tense conversation with Roy, who will tell the millionaire that he married Nikki to save the family finances, since the marriage would guarantee a financial contribution.

continues after advertising

In True Love, Aníbal’s proposal

And it’s at this point that the bad guy will see an opportunity to get closer to Liliana while he can solve Nikki’s problem in a bad marriage. He will tell Roy that he will support him in the relationship with the other if he can make the girl forgive him and allow him to get closer, if that happens, the young man will have nothing to worry about in terms of finances.

Stay on top of the next chapters of Amores Verdadeiros and other productions by accessing NaTelinha’s Novelas channel.