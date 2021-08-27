Anvisa authorizes clinical study of new vaccine against COVID-19 – National

(photo: AFP)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized a new clinical study for the development of a vaccine against covid-19. The research will be carried out in phase 1, when there is an analysis of effectiveness and safety in a smaller group of volunteers.

The project is conducted by a consortium formed by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI), the National Learning Service (Senai) and the companies HDT Bio Corp, from the United States, and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, from India.

The study will be carried out in Brazil, India and the United States with the participation of 90 volunteers, aged between 18 and 55 years. Part of people receive two doses at a shorter interval of 29 days. Another part will have application in a longer period between each dose, 57 days.

The test in Brazil will be carried out at Hospital da Bahia, located in Salvador. If development progresses, Brazilian participation involves the transfer of technology, which would be carried out through the Centro Universitrio Senai Cimatec, located in Bahia.

This is the 13th clinical trial authorized by Anvisa. Yesterday (25), the agency authorized a phase 3 study to be carried out by the biotechnology industry Innovio Pharmaceuticals, based in the United States.