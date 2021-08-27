Apoel-CYP crosses Turks and more than R$ 15 million can make Corinthians ‘smile’ with Léo Natel

Léo Natel has been making headlines in the Corinthians, but contrary to what the leaders expected. Hired in 2020 in a five-season long link, the striker never convinced and is now leaving CT Joaquim Grava. After receiving a proposal from a Turkish club at the beginning of the week, the 18 shirt has an offer from Apoel, from Cyprus.

the colleague James Salazar, gives Sports Gazette, informs that the European team wants to have Natel on loan until May 2022, paying full salaries. The purchase price would be set at 2.5 million euros (R$15.3 million at the current price) for 70% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Interestingly Natel has already defended Apoel, between 2018 and 2019, at the time on loan by rival São Paulo. In the Cyprus team, the forward played 31 matches and scored nine goals. However, the loan was not renewed at the time and the player ended up negotiating definitively with Timão.

The proposal reached Léo Natel’s staff and will be brought to the attention of Corinthians. With 54 games and four goals, the 24-year-old striker has exactly 70% of the economic rights held by Alvinegro.

Internally, the Corinthians management is not opposed to a negotiation by Natel. Timão expects to accumulate up to R$ 70 million in player sales.