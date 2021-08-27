Arsenal coach reveals conversations and opens the game about Willian’s future, in the sights of Corinthians

Mikel Arteta, coach of Arsenal, opened the game and talked about the speculations surrounding the future of Willian, who is in the crosshairs of Corinthians. According to the ESPN, the player is out of the club’s plans for the current season.

The Brazilian striker has already made clear his desire to leave the gunners director Edu Gaspar and the Spanish coach.

“We are talking to him and the agent and evaluating the position we are in at the moment,” said Arteta at a press conference.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Willian is not happy with the club’s project after a frustrating first season with the gunners after his departure from Chelsea.

Asked why the Brazilian did not work out at Arsenal, the coach chose not to argue.

“At the moment he is an Arsenal player and we are trying to get the best out of him while he is here. Anything other than that is something that could happen,” he said.

Willian has been left out of all official Arsenal engagements thus far. Despite Corinthians’ interest, the player prioritizes going to Europe and considers a return to Brazilian football as something far away.

The player left Corinthians in 2007, aged 18, to play for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. In 2013, he moved to Anzhi, from Russia, and, in the same year, he moved to England, Chelsea, where he stayed until 2020. Since then, he has been a player at Arsenal.